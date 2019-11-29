|
Donald James Smith, a longtime resident of Doylestown, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He was 84.
Born in Doylestown, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles M. and Mabel M. (Keen) Smith.
Don was the loving husband of Ann "Nancy" (Klair). The couple celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in October.
He was a proud U.S. Army veteran and a lifetime member of Doylestown Fire Company.
Don was employed by Young and Bowman as a master plumber.
In his free time, Don enjoyed his hometown sports teams, games, camping, and travel.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his daughter, Susan McGurk (Charles); his son, Geoff Smith (Rose); three grandchildren, Stephanie, Brittany, and Matthew; and four great-grandchildren, Chase, Autumn, Athena, and Nolan.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Doris, and step-sisters, Elva and Bea.
Don's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Doylestown United Methodist Church, 320 E. Swamp Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held privately at convenience of family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through Don's personal dedication page at www.inmemof.org/donald-j-smith.
