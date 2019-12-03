Home

POWERED BY

Services
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doylestown United Methodist Church
320 E. Swamp Rd.
Doylestown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Doylestown United Methodist Church
320 E. Swamp Rd.
Doylestown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald James Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald James Smith Obituary
Donald James Smith, a longtime resident of Doylestown, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He was 84.

Don's funeral service will be rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5th at 11 a.m. at Doylestown United Methodist Church, 320 E Swamp Road, Doylestown, PA 18901. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through Don's personal dedication page at www.inmemof.org/donald-j-smith

Send condolences to the website below.

Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -