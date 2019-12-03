|
|
Donald James Smith, a longtime resident of Doylestown, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He was 84.
Don's funeral service will be rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5th at 11 a.m. at Doylestown United Methodist Church, 320 E Swamp Road, Doylestown, PA 18901. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through Don's personal dedication page at www.inmemof.org/donald-j-smith
Send condolences to the website below.
Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 3, 2019