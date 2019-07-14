|
Donald Lee Garrett of Columbia Cross Roads, Pa. passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home. He was 69.
Don was born in Sellersville, Pa. on Oct. 7, 1949. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was a certified scuba diver, motorcyclist, and outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and was a lifetime member of the Pennsylvania Hunting Association.
Don was a tractor trailer driver and retired from Indian Valley Bulk Carriers, Tylersport, Pa. after over 20 years of employment.
He purchased his property in Bradford County in 1995 and that is where he built his dream home. Don spent his retirement in Columbia Cross Roads, where he enjoyed the beautiful view of mountainsides, acres of pasture, and the wildlife that frequented his property.
His passion was his animals. Don loved his dogs, Toby and Sully, and his five horses, Lucy, Major, Faaz (Faazy), Rusty (Miggie), and Dalton. He also cared for several stray cats that made his property their home.
Don was preceded in death by his mom, Doris Garrett, and dad, S. Donald Garrett.
He is survived by his brother, Darren Garrett, and sister-in-law, Valerie Keeler of Silverdale, Pa. Don will also be sadly missed by his close friends, who considered him family.
A Veterans Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Troy Vets Club, 183 Veterans Dr., Troy, PA 16947, in his honor. Don served his country at a time when the country did not respect those who sacrificed everything for our freedom and way of life, that war changed his life forever and this memorial service is intended to finally give him the welcome home he should have gotten all those years ago.
Donations can be made in Don's honor to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 14, 2019