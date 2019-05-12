Home

Robert W Snyder Funeral Home
327 Easton Rd
Riegelsville, PA 18077
(610) 749-2421
Donald M. Sassaman

Donald M. Sassaman Obituary
Donald M. Sassaman of Ferndale, Pa. passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Doylestown Hospital. He was 84.

Born April 7, 1935 in Ottsville, Pa., he was the son of the late Arthur Harry and Christina Matthias Sassaman.

For over 36 years, Donald worked as an automotive mechanic for Fred Beans Ford in Doylestown, Pa. Racing and restoring cars was a big part of his life. In his earlier years, he was a member of the Quarter Midgets of America, where he owned and worked on cars that his children raced. He completely restored a '68 Mustang GT Fastback, which he and his wife, Phyllis, proudly displayed at car shows for many years from spring to fall, winning many top awards. Donald enjoyed working in his garage, caring for his lawn and tending his flower and vegetable garden.

He is survived by two children, Tracy Fitch and Rodney Sassaman and his wife, Theresa; his grandchildren, Jeremy Sassaman (Patty), Daniel Sassaman and Chase Fitch; and his great granddaughter, Kayli Sassaman.

His beloved wife of 60 years, Phyllis, preceded him in death in 2016.

A celebration of Donald's life will be celebrated at noon on Thursday, May 23, at the Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home, 327 Easton Road, Riegelsville, Pa., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment of ashes will follow in the Nockamixon Union Cemetery, Ferndale, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 399 Market St., Suite #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, in loving memory of his wife, Phyllis.

Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,

Riegelsville, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 12, 2019
