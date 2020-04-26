Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Camp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Camp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Camp Obituary
Donald R. Camp of Hatboro passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, after a valiant battle with Covid-19. He was 63.

Donald was the beloved husband of Jennifer L. (Boehringer) Camp, with whom he had shared over 41 years of marriage.

Born in Abington, he was a son of Virginia A. (Marriott) Camp and the late Joseph J. Camp Sr.

Donald was a volunteer with the Hatboro Enterprise Fire Company, served with the Ambulance Corps and was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 81. He was known for his jokes, his love to converse with others and as the "Mayor of Jefferson Avenue." Donald will always be remembered as a family man who worked tirelessly for them.

In addition to his wife and mother, Donald is survived by three children, Melissa Camp, Thomas Camp and his wife, Sarah, and Jessica Camp; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Logan; his brother, Joseph J. Camp, Jr. and his wife, Elaine; sister, Jill Kohut and her husband, Seth; a large loving family and many devoted friends.

Due to current stay- at-home and social distancing requirements, Donald's memorial service and interment will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Donald's name may be made to the Hatboro Enterprise Fire Company, 36 Byberry Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040.

To share online condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -