Donald R. Camp of Hatboro passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, after a valiant battle with Covid-19. He was 63.
Donald was the beloved husband of Jennifer L. (Boehringer) Camp, with whom he had shared over 41 years of marriage.
Born in Abington, he was a son of Virginia A. (Marriott) Camp and the late Joseph J. Camp Sr.
Donald was a volunteer with the Hatboro Enterprise Fire Company, served with the Ambulance Corps and was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 81. He was known for his jokes, his love to converse with others and as the "Mayor of Jefferson Avenue." Donald will always be remembered as a family man who worked tirelessly for them.
In addition to his wife and mother, Donald is survived by three children, Melissa Camp, Thomas Camp and his wife, Sarah, and Jessica Camp; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Logan; his brother, Joseph J. Camp, Jr. and his wife, Elaine; sister, Jill Kohut and her husband, Seth; a large loving family and many devoted friends.
Due to current stay- at-home and social distancing requirements, Donald's memorial service and interment will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Donald's name may be made to the Hatboro Enterprise Fire Company, 36 Byberry Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020