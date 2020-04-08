Home

Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Donald R. Kurz Sr.

Donald R. Kurz Sr. of Sicklerville, N.J., formerly of Bucks County, Pa., passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was 87.

He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy (Meskers) Kurz; the devoted father of Donald Jr. (Cynthia), Kathryn Milburn, and Barbara Lisun (Daniel); the loving grandfather of Kelli (John), P.G. (Rachel), Kimmie (Mike), Katie, Bobby (Bri), Kathryn (Zac), the late Donny III and the late Ricky; and great grandfather of Adrienne, Juliana, C.J., Max, Elektra, and Lincoln. He is also survived by his dear sister-in-law, Kass Kurz.

Donald was a member of the Doylestown Moose Lodge 1284. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren, cherishing the time he spent with them. He also enjoyed going to the casinos.

Services and interment are being held privately at the request of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Healthcare Services, 105 Fieldcrest Ave., Suite 402, Edison, NJ 08838.

Family and friends may share memories at the funeral home's web site below.

Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 8, 2020
