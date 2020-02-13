|
Donald R. Plump, the longtime president of the Frost-Watson Lumber Corp., died at home on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was 85.
Husband, father, businessman and outdoorsman, Don is remembered by family and friends as a loving husband and father and a loyal and steadfast friend. He loved his family, friends and employees, and that love was returned in full.
Affectionately nicknamed "Baron" by his daughters, Don graduated from St. Paul's School in Garden City, N.Y., and Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa. While attending Bucknell, Don boxed as a middleweight on the university's boxing team and was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He also was a member of ROTC at Bucknell and served briefly in the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant.
Upon graduating from Bucknell, Don worked at SKF Roller Bearings in New Jersey and Philadelphia before joining the lumber company in Newtown, then named AW & WM Watson Lumber Corp. The company merged with Frost Lumber in 1972 to become Frost-Watson Lumber Corp.
Active in the Newtown community for decades, Don served as president of the Newtown Exchange Club and drove ambulances for the Newtown Ambulance Squad. He also served on the Board of Directors of St. Mary Hospital in Langhorne.
Spending summers on Nassau Point, Long Island, Don learned to sail and water ski. His love of the outdoors lasted a lifetime, particularly his passion for hunting and fishing. He participated in many billfish tournaments in South Carolina aboard his boat the Sea Eagle. He proudly served as President of the Philadelphia Gun Club.
The son of Dr. Ellsworth and Anna Plump, and the brother of Capt. Ellsworth Herman Plump, Don is survived by the love of his life, Alice Frost Plump, his three children, Don Jr., Wendy Plump, and Carolyn Plump, seven grandchildren, Emily, Will, Jesse, Jared, Sean, Dylan, and Mackenzie, and one great granddaughter, Willow.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa., where his funeral will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will be private. A reception will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Jericho National Golf Club, 250 Brownsburg Road East, New Hope, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you send donations to Lulu's Rescue, a local dog rescue service. The address is P.O. Box 46, Point Pleasant, PA 18950, and the web site is www.lulusrescue.org.
