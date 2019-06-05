|
Donald R. Reese of Warminster, Pa., born Nov. 11, 1944 in Easton, Pa. to the late Florence Reese and the Donald Reese, passed away at age 74 on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Donald was the beloved husband of Mary. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Dane and Jack, and his sister, Joanne.
He is survived by his sons, Mike and Donny; daughter, Cindy; sister, Linda; grandchildren, Cameron, Keith, Tyler, Jordyn, and Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Travis and Harper; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a Letter Carrier at Warminster Post Office for over 40 years until retiring in 2010. He also was a custodian with the Centennial School District for many years. He will be remembered for his tremendous work ethic and ability to fix anything, always working on cars, doing home improvement projects and offering to help those who needed it.
Don touched many with his kindness and warmth and will be missed immensely.
"I love you, Dad, and I'm happy you can be whole again. I know your granddogs are over-the- moon excited to see you and are covering you in fur and slobber right now."
Friends and family are welcome to attend the viewing from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Decker Funeral Home, 216 York Road, Warminster, where the funeral service follow the viewing.
Donations in Don's name to Dementia Alliance of North Carolina are welcome and appreciated.
Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 5, 2019