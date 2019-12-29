|
Donald W. Fritz passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the age of 85.
Born in Philadelphia and raised at Tabor Home in Doylestown, Donald was a lifelong resident of Chalfont.
He is survived by his sons, Kyle (Holly) and Ted (Joanna), his sister, Mae, brother, John, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and close friends he considered family.
He was preceded by his beloved wife of 60 years, Martha (Moyer), and his eldest son, David.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 29, 2019