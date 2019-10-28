Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Weisel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Weisel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Weisel Obituary
Donald James, of Gwynedd, born Oct. 19, 1928; passed away Oct. 18, 2019; He was 90.

Beloved husband of Marion (Matteson) Weisel, son of the late Curwen and Mamie Weisel. Father of Dale Weisel (Barrae), Karen Weisel (Wayne Balnis), David Weisel (Ronna Rajaniemi), and Christine Weisel (Robert McNaull). Survived by grandchildren Naomi Balnis, Kevin and Rebecca Weisel, and Julian McNaull; sister-in-law Pat Weisel; and many nieces and nephews.

Donald was a graduate of Hilltown High School in Bucks Co. and Ursinus College, and worked for Philco and Ford Corporations in Engineering.

He was a Navy patrol plane pilot during the Korean Conflict for four years, serving in the Atlantic theater.

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service at 10 a.m. and Service at 11 a.m. on Sat., Nov. 16, 2019, greeting the family, at Pleasantville United Church of Christ, address below. Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made c/o Pleasantville UCC, please memo Scholarship Fund or Church World Service, at 3424 Limekiln Pike, Chalfont, PA 18914
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.