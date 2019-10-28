|
Donald James, of Gwynedd, born Oct. 19, 1928; passed away Oct. 18, 2019; He was 90.
Beloved husband of Marion (Matteson) Weisel, son of the late Curwen and Mamie Weisel. Father of Dale Weisel (Barrae), Karen Weisel (Wayne Balnis), David Weisel (Ronna Rajaniemi), and Christine Weisel (Robert McNaull). Survived by grandchildren Naomi Balnis, Kevin and Rebecca Weisel, and Julian McNaull; sister-in-law Pat Weisel; and many nieces and nephews.
Donald was a graduate of Hilltown High School in Bucks Co. and Ursinus College, and worked for Philco and Ford Corporations in Engineering.
He was a Navy patrol plane pilot during the Korean Conflict for four years, serving in the Atlantic theater.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service at 10 a.m. and Service at 11 a.m. on Sat., Nov. 16, 2019, greeting the family, at Pleasantville United Church of Christ, address below. Burial will be private.
Donations in his memory may be made c/o Pleasantville UCC, please memo Scholarship Fund or Church World Service, at 3424 Limekiln Pike, Chalfont, PA 18914
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 28, 2019