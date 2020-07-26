1/
Donn A. Russ
Donn A Russ, life-long resident of New Hope, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at home after a long term battle with cancer. He was 68.

He was born Nov. 11, 1951, in Tarrytown, N.Y., to Donn Alexander and Julia Margaret Russ (Lukacovic). He graduated from New Hope Solesbury High School. He worked his whole life as a painter, and did so for the state of New Jersey for 30 years before retiring.

He married his favorite wife, Dorothy, twice. Their two anniversaries were Sept. 28, 2003, and April 27, 2017. Together they enjoyed many adventures and traveled to many different places, including Las Vegas, Aruba, and Bermuda. They spent a lot of time boating and fishing in both the Delaware River and the Atlantic Ocean. Donn was also a life-long Eagles fan and was able to see them win the Super Bowl prior to his passing.

Donn was preceded in death by his mother, Julia Margaret Russ, and a stepfather, Walter Melson with whom he was very close.

Donn is survived by his wife, Dorothy Marie Russ; his step-children, Andrew Jason and Jennifer Elizabeth Tarbay; his brothers, Paul and Jack Russ; two nieces, Kaitlyn and Tracy Russ; two nephews, Michael and Kyle Russ.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial will be held at a later due to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Donn's name to Veterans of Foreign Wars.

To share your fondest memories of Donn, please visit the website below.

Leaver/Cable of Buckingham,

www.lifecelebration.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
