Donna Jean Hartley, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was 79.She was the daughter of the late Pearl and Henry F. Landis.Donna is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph F. Hartley; daughters, Heather Rusas (Joe Lattanzi) and Laurie Schneck (Don); grandchildren, Ashlee, Aaron, Michael, and Jillian; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, James and Charlotte; and sister, Kathe Murray (Jim).Donna is preceded in death her son, Eric Hartley.Donna graduated from Philadelphia Presbyterian School of Nursing in 1961, later received her BSN from LaSalle College and then went on to earn her MSN from Villanova University in 1985. Donna had been employed by Holy Redeemer Hospital since 1969 as an R.N., ICU/CCU head nurse, specialty areas supervisor and Vice President of Nursing. After working in geriatric care facilities for several years, Donna obtained her nursing home administrator's license and completed her career at Edgehill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Donna's family will receive relatives and friends on Fri., Sept. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave. Southampton, PA. A memorial service for Donna will begin at 7 p.m.Donna's interment is to be held privately at the request of her family.Memorial contributions in memory of Donna, may be sent to the SPCA, Bucks County SPCA, PO Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931 or the animal welfare organization of your choice.Condolences may be sent to her family by visiting the website below.McGhee Funeral Home