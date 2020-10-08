Donna L. Wisnom, of Doylestown Pa., passed away on Friday October 2, 2020 at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. with her loving husband at her side. She was 60.Donna was the wife of Daniel P. Wisnom, who together were married for 31 loving years. They had three children who they raised in Doylestown, Pa.Born in Providence and raised in Warwick, Rhode Island, Donna was the eldest daughter of the late Sanford and June Shatz. Upon graduating magna cum laude from the University of Rhode Island with a Bachelor of Science degree, she then went on to the New England School of Law graduating with a Juris Doctor degree. She then passed the Rhode Island Bar and worked as an attorney before getting married and starting her family. Twenty years later she wanted to resume her law career and took and passed the Pennsylvania Bar on her first attempt.Donna is survived by her loving husband and their children Connor, Sarah, and Carly, her sister Cheryl Shatz, brother Scott Shatz, sister in-law Susan Allen and brother in-law Jeff Allen. She also will be missed dearly by her Uncle Frank Shatz and Aunt Helene Shatz, her nieces Madison Allen and Julie Shatz and all of her cousins and great friends.Donna loved gardening, cooking, traveling, relaxing in her pool, and laughing with family and friends. Her greatest joy was having a house full of people that she loved. She always wanted to have friends over or meet them out in one of Doylestown's many restaurants for food and drink. Donna made everyone around her laugh and smile. Her smile was infectious as she truly cared for not only family and friends, but many people that she just met and helped in various charitable endeavors. She volunteered for A Woman's Place at In Full Swing Thrift shop in Doylestown. She was smart, passionate, caring, loving and left a positive and lasting impression with everyone she met.Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.Contributions can be made in Donna's name to A Woman's Place in Doylestown, Pa.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.Shelly Funeral Home, Warrington