Donna M. Donohue died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Manor in Meadowbrook. She was 87.
Born in Franklin, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Avonelle Martin. Donna was a longtime resident of Warminster.
Mrs. Donohue was a retired settlement officer with Quaker City Abstract in Philadelphia. She was a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Abington.
Donna was an avid sports fan and had played college basketball at Temple University in Philadelphia. She also enjoyed playing bridge and loved animals.
Donna was the beloved wife, of Daniel P. Donahue, for 15 years before his death in 2016. She was the devoted mother, of Robert M. McOwen (Marianne) of Levittown, and William E. McOwen (Debora) of Philadelphia, and the loving grandmother of Stephen McOwen. She is also survived by her cousin, Kimberly A. Campbell of Warrington.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 2119 Old Welsh Road, Abington, PA 19001, where her memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Interment of her cremated remains will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Anne's Episcopal Church.
Condolences and memories may be left at the website below.
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home
Southampton
www.wrgrantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 12, 2019