Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shelly Funeral Home
5930 Easton Road
Plumsteadville, PA 18947
(215) 766-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Holobeny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. Holobeny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M. Holobeny Obituary
Donna M. Holobeny of Doylestown passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. She was 69.

Born in Doylestown, she was a daughter of the late Henry Holobeny and Evelyn (Fitzpatrick) Danak. Donna was a stepdaughter of the late Edward Danak.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Doylestown.

Donna was employed by Miller & Son Painting, where she worked as the accountant for over 35 years.

In her free time, Donna enjoyed caring for animals. She loved her family, especially spending time with her great nephews, to whom she was Great Aunt Donna.

Donna is survived by her sister, Kitty Downs; her nephew, Robert Downs; her niece, Stacy DeAngelis (Matthew Stenella); her great nephews, Joshua and Matthew Stenella; and her brother-in-law, David Downs.

Her services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Donna's family would appreciate memorial contributions in her name be made to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Plumsteadville

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -