Donna M. Holobeny of Doylestown passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. She was 69.
Born in Doylestown, she was a daughter of the late Henry Holobeny and Evelyn (Fitzpatrick) Danak. Donna was a stepdaughter of the late Edward Danak.
She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Doylestown.
Donna was employed by Miller & Son Painting, where she worked as the accountant for over 35 years.
In her free time, Donna enjoyed caring for animals. She loved her family, especially spending time with her great nephews, to whom she was Great Aunt Donna.
Donna is survived by her sister, Kitty Downs; her nephew, Robert Downs; her niece, Stacy DeAngelis (Matthew Stenella); her great nephews, Joshua and Matthew Stenella; and her brother-in-law, David Downs.
Her services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Donna's family would appreciate memorial contributions in her name be made to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 17, 2019