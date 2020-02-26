Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Sulmar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Sulmar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Sulmar Obituary
Donna Sulmar passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Majestic Oaks Nursing Home. She was 101.

She is survived by her children, Henry Satinskas and Louise Huis, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry Satinskas, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage until his death, and Charles Sulmar, with whom she shared 31 years of marriage until his death. She also was preceded in death by two grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents of the Solana Doylestown and Majestic Oaks for their kindness and the care given to Donna.

Family and friends are invited to Donna's Life Celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Leaver/Cable of Buckingham, Rt. 202 & Quarry Rd., and to participate in her funeral service at noon. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be sent to , 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871.

To share your fondest memories of Donna, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Leaver/Cable of Buckingham

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -