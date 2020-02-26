|
Donna Sulmar passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Majestic Oaks Nursing Home. She was 101.
She is survived by her children, Henry Satinskas and Louise Huis, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry Satinskas, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage until his death, and Charles Sulmar, with whom she shared 31 years of marriage until his death. She also was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of the Solana Doylestown and Majestic Oaks for their kindness and the care given to Donna.
Family and friends are invited to Donna's Life Celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Leaver/Cable of Buckingham, Rt. 202 & Quarry Rd., and to participate in her funeral service at noon. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be sent to , 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 26, 2020