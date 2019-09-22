|
Doreen E. Cornell of Langhorne, Pa. passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. She was 76.
Born in Abington, Pa., Doreen grew up in Newtown Borough and was a graduate of Council Rock High School, Class of 1961. She went on to graduate from Millersville University with a Bachelor's in Education, and then achieved her Master's at Trenton State University.
Doreen was a former Systems Analyst with PECO and a retired professor of Computer Science at Bucks Co. Community College.
Doreen was an exceptional quilter and had been practicing her skills as a photographer. She enjoyed basket weaving and was an avid crafter of jewelry.
Doreen was a lifelong lover of gospel and folk music and enjoyed singing and playing guitar. For many years she and her friends met on a weekly basis to "make music." She was a member of the Philadelphia Folk Song Society and performed locally with her best friend of 36 years, Nancy Nickelsberg.
Doreen enjoyed many memorable vacations to OBX and OCNJ. Recently she and her daughter experienced the trip of a lifetime to Alaska.
Doreen was the daughter of the late J. Watson and Alva Miller Cornell, and beloved grandmother of the late Alex Cinkaj.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Wendy Cornell, and her brother, Joseph and his wife, Barbara Cornell. She was the aunt of Kristen Phiel (Chris), Kerri Duerr (Adam), three great nieces and one great nephew.
Relatives and friends are invited to Doreen's memorial life celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, and to her memorial service at 7 p.m., at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will be private.
Flowers would be appreciated as they will be repurposed for the residents of Pickering Manor to enjoy afterwards.
