Doris A. Robinson of Willow Grove passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Jefferson Hospice in Warminster. She was 73.
Doris was the loving companion of Russ Santangelo for 17 years.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of Doris F. (Walther) and the late William F. Robinson. She was the oldest of five children.
Doris was a Registered Nurse and Certified Hypnotherapist (CHt). Doris' practice, Suburban Philly Hypnosis, helped many people throughout the years.
In her free time, Doris enjoyed photography, traveling with her companion, Russ, and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She had a love for learning and a tremendous gift of helping people. She was a beautiful soul.
In addition to her mother and partner, Doris is survived by her two daughters, Tracey Grill (Patrick), Cheryl MacKenzie (Chris Rexroth), three grandchildren, Sean, Olivia, Delaney, and her four younger siblings, William Robinson, Patricia Jonik (David), Richard Robinson (Helen), and Maggie Gillis (Charlie). Doris also had many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends who were such a special part of her life.
Her funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976, where the family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris' name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or online at www.pancan.org.
