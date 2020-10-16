1/
Doris A. Scherer
Doris A. Scherer (Anderson), formerly of Jenkintown, October 11, 2020 in Lititz, Pa.

Beloved wife of the late Jack E. Devoted mother of George, John, Tom, Matt and the late Terry and Jimmy. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by 1 brother and 2 sisters.

Family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, October 19th from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home 507 West Ave. Jenkintown, Pa. with funeral service at 10 a.m. for family only.

Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. The use of masks and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Alzheimer's Association 706 Rothsville Rd. #8504 Lititz, PA 17543.

Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com.

Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc.

507 West Ave.

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc.
