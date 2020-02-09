|
|
Doris B. Whelan of Kintnersville, Pa. passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Neshaminy Manor, Warrington, Pa. She was 80.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Edward and Virginia (Warburton) Bergey, Doris resided in Churchville, Pa. before moving to Doylestown two years ago.
She was formerly employed as an executive secretary with Rohm and Haas of Philadelphia, Pa., retiring after 38 years of service. Doris was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Buckingham, enjoyed cooking and relaxing by the pool.
She was the beloved wife for 51 years to John W. Whelan; the devoted mother of Marjorie Whelan and her husband, Blair Walter, Brian Young, her daughter-in-law, Susan Young, and the late David Whelan; dear sister of Janet Cicalese and her late husband, Michael, Edward Bergey and wife, Donna; and the loving grandmother of Bryanna and Christian Young.
Cremation services were held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 2631 Durham Rd., Buckingham, PA 18912, would be appreciated.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home/
Central Bucks Crematory,
Doylestown, Pa.
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 9, 2020