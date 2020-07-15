Doris E. Albright, a resident of Moreland Towers, Hatboro, Pa., passed away on Saturday, July 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Quakertown, Pa. She was 92.
She was formerly married to the late Gilbert R. Albright, Sr.
Born in Abington, Pa. she was the daughter of the late Vincent J. McCormick, Sr and Doris E. (Conard). She was the dear sister of Vincent J. McCormick, Jr, Marie A. Glass, Louise H. Smith & Elsie M. McCormick.
She is survived by her children Linda C. Albright, Laraine E. Hutchinson, Gilbert R. Albright, Jr., Gary T. Albright, Glenn R. Albright & Loretta A. Miller.
Doris worked for Fleck Industries, in the 1960's & 1970's, Flextron in the 1980's & Spain's Gift Shop and Walmart in the 1990's and 2000's, in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.
Family and friends are invited to Doris' Life Celebration, Friday, July 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 18, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Decker/Givnish of Warminster, 216 York Rd., and to participate in her Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (www.alzfdn.org
) would be appreciated.
