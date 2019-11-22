|
Doris H. Sivel, a former longtime resident of Penns Park, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, a month shy of her 90th birthday.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, her son, Richard Jr., her daughter, Gwendolyn, and great granddaughter, Willow.
She is survived by her daughter, Bobbie (Jeff), son, Jim (Kay), seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many cherished extended family members and friends.
Doris was a librarian at Bucks County Community College for many years. She was a published poet in local and international publications. She made many great friendships among her "poet friends," and considered Dr. Christopher Bursk as her mentor in her writing endeavors.
She was an active member of Wrightstown Friends Meeting, including past membership in the Peace and Social Concerns Committee. Doris could always be counted on to give her time and energy to social causes, and she was very dedicated to helping others in any way she could, always looking for the good in every person. Before every holiday you could find Doris packing food boxes for needy families at the Wrightstown Food Cupboard.
Her favorite hobbies before her health problems became too limiting were gardening, going to movies at the County Theater and spending time with family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Wrightstown Friends Meeting, 535 Durham Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Light refreshments will follow in the meeting social hall.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in Doris' name to Wrightstown Friends Meeting at the above address, or donations to a local food pantry in honor of her dedication to feeding those in need.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 22, 2019