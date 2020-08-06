1/1
Doris J. Cairns
1933 - 2020
Doris J. Cairns of Dublin, Pa., died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Pine Run Health Center, Doylestown, Pa. She was 87.

Born in Morristown, N.J. on March 18, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Orion H. Phillips, Sr. and Mary Bodine Phillips. Doris was formerly a resident of both Hunterdon and Bucks County, living most of her life in Lambertville, N.J. and Buckingham, PAa.before moving to Perkasie, Pa. in 2001.

She was employed for many years by the New Jersey Manufacturing Insurance Company as an office supervisor in West Trenton, N.J. Doris was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Deep Run, Perkasie, Pa., and the Starcraft Camping Club.

Her hobbies included camping, needlepoint, and cross-stitch. She enjoyed traveling and went on many trips while living at the Village of Buckingham Springs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Cairns, who died in 1991, and her brother, Specialist Orion Phillips, Jr., who died while serving overseas in the US Army in 1959.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Lear and her husband, Joseph, of Monroeton, Pa., her granddaughter, Caitlyn Phillips, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and her beloved cat, Pepper.

A memorial service followed by interment will be private at Sandy Ridge Cemetery, Delaware Township, N.J. under the direction of the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, N.J.

Memorial contributions in Doris' name may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Deep Run, 16 Irish Meetinghouse Road, Perkasie, PA 18944 or the Bucks County SPCA, PO Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.

For further information or to send online condolences

Holocombe Fisher Funeral Home

www.holcombefisher.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home
147 Main Street
Flemington, NJ 08822
(908) 782-4343
