Doris M Brown (Myers) of Buckingham Springs Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Souderton Mennonite Home. She was 98.

Doris was a devoted wife and mother to her loving family. She was a member of the Doylestown Presbyterian Church. Doris enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading, travelling, and spending the winters in Florida with her husband.

Beloved wife of George R. Brown, Doris and George raised their children in Richboro and Doylestown. Doris was the cherished mother of David Brown, Laurie (Todd) Riebe, and the late Lynn (Robert) Allahand; devoted grandmother of Tom (Danielle) Allahand, Becky (John) Shust, Natalie Riebe, Nathan Riebe, Emma Riebe; loving sister of Ethel Jenkins, and David Myers. Doris also had the joy of knowing six great grandchildren.

Services and Interment will be private.

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 16, 2020.
