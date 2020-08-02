Doris M. Marschall passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was 85.Doris was born in Philadelphia to Emma (Pleyer) and Albert Schmauder.She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Theodore Jr.; sons, David (Elizabeth), Steven, Robert and Christopher (Meghan); grandchildren, Matthew (Lauren), Sean, Cory, Emma, Riley and Thomas; great grandson, Garrett; her sister, Betty Ann Schultz (Richard); and nephews, Paul (Petra) and Steven (Ellen).Doris' faith was important to her, attending Tabor Lutheran Church in Philadelphia and then Gloria Dei Church in Huntingdon Valley. She personified those Christian values of generosity, kindness, and selflessness. Doris also valued her family and friends and enjoyed hosting and baking gourmet desserts and spending summer weekends in Ocean City. Maintaining family traditions was very important to her, especially as the family grew to include grandchildren and now a great grandchild. She was a strong, hard-working, and thoughtful woman who always saw the good in people.Services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home. Doris will be laid to rest at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. Due to the recent Covid 19 Safety guidelines, we will be following social distancing, requiring masks and limiting the number in attendance.Donations in Doris' name may be sent to Gloria Dei Church, 570 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.Condolences may be sent to the Marschall family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.James J. McGhee Funeral Home,Southampton