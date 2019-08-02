|
Doris M. (Miller) Smith of Ottsville, Bedminster Township, formerly of Cheltenham, Pa., passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown, Pa. Doris was 92.
Born in Philadelphia, Doris was the daughter of the late George F. Miller and Pauline (Albrecht) Miller.
She was the wife of the late Robert C. Smith, together they had shared 53 years of marriage.
A graduate of Olney High School (Philadelphia) - Class of '44. After graduating and until the end of World War II, Doris worked in the Lend-Lease Department of PNB Bank.
Following the end of the War, Doris married the love of her life and next door neighbor, Bob Smith. She spent the rest of her life devoted to her family, extended family and friends.
Doris had researched the roots of her family tree; voraciously reading, hosting the gathering of family and friends.
She enjoyed gardening, backyard birdwatching, and traveling. She traveled to over 45 states of the U.S., Canadian coasts, Europe, Scandinavia, and Jamaica. Her most favorite trips were with her husband, Bob, and later with her entire family and select friends on the family boat on the Chesapeake Bay. After Bob retired, they sailed Lake Nockamixon in Bucks County, Pa. on their 23' sailboat, which Bob hand-built.
Doris is survived by her children, Robert P. Smith and Stacey L. Smith. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Shelly Funeral Home, Easton and Kellers Church Rd., Plumsteadville.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Plumsteadville
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 2, 2019