On Saturday August 15th, 2020, Doris Marilyn (Palmer) McPhillips, loving mother of two and Grandmother, (Ga-Ga), of three children passed away at the age of 90 years old.
Doris was born December 30th, 1929 in Philadelphia, Pa., the only child of Robert and Carrie (Bradley) Palmer. She was "Daddy's Little Princess" and loved telling everyone she met!
Doris attended Steele school, Gillespie Jr. High and Simon Gratz High School, all located in Philadelphia, PA. Doris graduated in 1947 and later married Richard A. McPhillips, July 3rd, 1954. They later divorced in 1985. They raised two children David and Dianne and spent most of their time together in Quakertown, Pa.
Doris stayed home with the children and was a loving homemaker for many years. Later she was employed at Bucks County Intermediate Unit in Doylestown, PA., as a secretary until she retired.
Doris had a passion for travel, the beach and especially enjoyed spending time at her condominium in Cape May, N.J. Doris loved to entertain and enjoyed having friends and family gather at her home in Chalfont, Pa. She sure had some great parties! Doris loved children, (especially babies!) and her doll collection. In the end she was holding one of her favorites named "Doris". She loved old movies and "Gone With The Wind" was her absolute favorite. She was known for her sense of humor, beautiful smile and sassy comments. You were never quite sure what she might say! Doris was a woman of faith and a lifelong member of the Episcopal church.
Doris is preceded in death by her father Robert and her mother Carrie. Doris is survived by her two loving children David (Joann) McPhillips of Horsham, Pa. and Dianne (Paul) Kotasenski of Nags Head, NC. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kyle (Megan) Kotasenski of Dumfries, VA., Matthew McPhillips of Horsham, Pa. and Nicole McPhillips of Horsham, Pa.
Doris will be cremated in accordance to her wishes. Friends and family are invited to attend funeral services at Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Ambler, Pa. on Monday August 24th at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Graveside will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions for Doris can be made to The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, The Alzheimer's Foundation or the charity of your choice
. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.gallopfuneralservices.com
. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.