|
|
Doris May Hangey of Perkasie passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Community at Rockhill, West Rockhill Township. She was 95.
She was the wife of the late L. Wayne Hangey who died in 1989.
Born in Sellersville, she was the daughter of the late Elwood and Mabel (Woodruff) Senderling. She was a 1942 graduate of Sell-Perk High School, Perkasie.
Doris was employed for many years by the former Jacques DeLoux Sweater Factory, Sellersville, where she was the supervisor of manufacturing until retiring. Previously, she worked for Philco-Ford, Lansdale.
She was a member of St. Andrew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perkasie.
An excellent cook and baker, Doris loved flowers.
She is survived by three sons, Thomas J. Hangey and his wife, Judith, of Perkasie, Charles Hangey and his wife, Ingrid, of Sellersville, and Todd M. Hangey of Perkasie; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Doris was preceded in death by her daughter, Doreen Rosenberger; and two sisters, June Detweiler and Shirley Swierzewski.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Andrew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 20 Dill Ave., Perkasie, where family and friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interment will be held in St. Andrew's Union Cemetery, Perkasie.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 19, 2020