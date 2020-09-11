1/
Doris N. Hieter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris N. (Smith) Hieter died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was 90.

Doris was the daughter of the late Allen H. and Edna (Schoch) Smith, and wife of 69 years to Harold C. Hieter.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Gross; son, David Hieter; granddaughter, Megan Gross Sauter; brothers, Robert and Ronald Smith; and sisters, Betty Bach and Lucille Hance.

She was preceded in passing by her brother, Alan Smith, and son-in-law, James Gross.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, where a calling hour will start at 10 a.m. Burial will follow services at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Spinnerstown, Pa. Contributions may be made to St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 81 Main St., Pennsburg, PA 18073.

Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, Quakertown

www.nauglefcs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved