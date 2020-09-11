Doris N. (Smith) Hieter died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was 90.Doris was the daughter of the late Allen H. and Edna (Schoch) Smith, and wife of 69 years to Harold C. Hieter.Survivors include her daughter, Susan Gross; son, David Hieter; granddaughter, Megan Gross Sauter; brothers, Robert and Ronald Smith; and sisters, Betty Bach and Lucille Hance.She was preceded in passing by her brother, Alan Smith, and son-in-law, James Gross.Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, where a calling hour will start at 10 a.m. Burial will follow services at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Spinnerstown, Pa. Contributions may be made to St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 81 Main St., Pennsburg, PA 18073.Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, Quakertown