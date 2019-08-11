Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Gough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris R. Gough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris R. Gough Obituary
Doris R. Gough of Hatboro passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, with her family at her side. She was 90.

She is survived by her children, Charles (Rene), Robert (Nancy), David (Wayne), and Margaret Gough; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a loving extended family and close friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Gough Jr. and their daughter, Susan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Full obituary at the web site listed below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.