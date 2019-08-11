|
Doris R. Gough of Hatboro passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, with her family at her side. She was 90.
She is survived by her children, Charles (Rene), Robert (Nancy), David (Wayne), and Margaret Gough; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a loving extended family and close friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Gough Jr. and their daughter, Susan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
