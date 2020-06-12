Doris S. Williams
Mrs. Doris S. Williams, of Doylestown, Pa. passed away on June 9, 2020 of natural causes in a hospital near her more recent home in Bremen, Ga. She was 85.

She was born on March 9, 1935 to the late Harvey and Katherine Smith.

She was a member of First Baptist Church and a Branch Manager at Wells Fargo Bank for thirty-five years in Doylestown. After retirement, Doris served as a volunteer at the Doylestown Hospital.

She loved adventure, including traveling the world, ziplining and parasailing. She also loved her pet cats, birds, gardening, and spending time with her neighbors. Her family and friends loved her independent spirit, courage, dry sense of humor, and compassion.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Williams, Sr. and a brother, Ralph Smith.

Survivors include a step-son and his wife, Art and Donnajo Williams; beloved grandchildren, Alisha Williams, Rachel and Crosby Smith and Katie and Daniel Gore; and ten adored great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time in Doylestown, Pa.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 12, 2020.
