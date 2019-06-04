|
Doris V. Egan of Abington passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the age of 93.
Doris was the daughter of the late Albert and Margarrette (Matt) Schleyer; the beloved wife of the late Francis D. Egan; the loving mother of Susan M. Tyo, Michael (Teresa), and Richard Egan; and grandmother of Rebecca, Kim, Sean, Frank, Cheryl and Jimmy. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren, a sister, Peg Deming, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 1500 Marian Rd., Abington, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 4, 2019