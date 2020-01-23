|
|
Dorothy (Bethel) Boltz passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. She was 94.
She was born July 21, 1925 in Philadelphia and was a resident of Buckingham for the last 15 years.
Dorothy was the devoted wife for 65 years to the late James E. Boltz, Sr., and beloved mother of Dorothyann Lawrence (Jere), James E., Jr. (Janet), Vincent, Marie (Fred Schwager), Eileen, and Susan Boltz Rubinstein (Eran). Dorothy was an amazing and adored grandmom to 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Dorothy will be forever remembered for her elegance, beauty, and strength. Her greatest joy was her family, with whom she shared a lifetime of beautiful experiences. In addition to family life, she enjoyed exploring other cultures and in later years she traveled extensively throughout Europe, the Middle East, China, and Australia.
She will also be missed by her sister, Marie Bailey (Robert), special cousin, Charles Miller (Anita), and many treasured nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Anna (Logan) Bethel, cherished aunt, Marie Vallely, very dear sister and friend, "Sis" Dailey (Albert), and her "best" (Bethel) brothers, Thomas (Rose), James (Corrine), John, Edward (Carol), and Joseph (Sally).
Reverend Monsignor John Marine officiated over her Funeral Mass on Dec. 21, at Saint Bede's Roman Catholic Church in Southampton, Pa. Interment followed at Saint John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 23, 2020