Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
215-679-5933
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Thern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Brownlee Thern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Brownlee Thern Obituary
Dorothy Brownlee Thern of Red Hill, Pa. passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. She was 82.

She was the beloved wife of the late Carl Thern, who preceded her in December.

Born in Germantown, Pa., she was a daughter to the late Louis and Alma (Schwalm) Brownlee. Dorothy was an x-ray technician.

She and her husband spent many years volunteering for the GAiN Ministry in Lancaster and for the Tuscarora Lutheran Conference Center in Mount Bethel, Pa.

She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl, wife of James Stauffer, of Barto, Pa. and Chris, wife of Matthew Conver, of Lawrenceville, N.J.; her grandchildren, Jacob and Nicole Stauffer, and Ethan and Sarah Conver; her sister, Nancy Myers of Willow Grove, Pa.; and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Dorothy and Carl's lives will begin at noon on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Palm Schwenkfelder Church, 833 Gravel Pike, Palm, Pa., where a viewing will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to: GAiN International, 2001 West Plano Pkwy., # 2200, Plano, TX 75075, or to the Tuscarora Lutheran Conference Center, 3300 River Rd., Mount Bethel, PA 18343.

To offer online condolences, visit their "Book of Memories" at the funeral home's web site below.





The Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory,

Pennsburg, Pa.

falkfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -