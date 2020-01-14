|
Dorothy Brownlee Thern of Red Hill, Pa. passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. She was 82.
She was the beloved wife of the late Carl Thern, who preceded her in December.
Born in Germantown, Pa., she was a daughter to the late Louis and Alma (Schwalm) Brownlee. Dorothy was an x-ray technician.
She and her husband spent many years volunteering for the GAiN Ministry in Lancaster and for the Tuscarora Lutheran Conference Center in Mount Bethel, Pa.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl, wife of James Stauffer, of Barto, Pa. and Chris, wife of Matthew Conver, of Lawrenceville, N.J.; her grandchildren, Jacob and Nicole Stauffer, and Ethan and Sarah Conver; her sister, Nancy Myers of Willow Grove, Pa.; and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Dorothy and Carl's lives will begin at noon on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Palm Schwenkfelder Church, 833 Gravel Pike, Palm, Pa., where a viewing will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to: GAiN International, 2001 West Plano Pkwy., # 2200, Plano, TX 75075, or to the Tuscarora Lutheran Conference Center, 3300 River Rd., Mount Bethel, PA 18343.
