Dorothy E. Wiley of Warrington, formerly of Hilltown Township, Pa., passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor. She was 98.
She was the loving and caring wife of the late William L. Wiley.
Born in Lansdale, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Ellen O'Brien.
Dorothy was employed as a bookkeeper for Acme Markets for over 30 years.
In her free time, Dorothy enjoyed gardening, baking, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events.
Dorothy will be missed by her five children, Sandra Streater, William Wiley, Linda Bouks, Kenneth Wiley, and Brian Wiley; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel O'Brien and John O'Brien; and her sister, Ellen Hughes.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Wilmer K. Wiley.
Dorothy's graveside service will be private at the convenience of the family at St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to Dog Town, 252 Bethlehem Pike, Colmar, PA 18915.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020