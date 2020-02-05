|
|
On Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, Dorothy H. "Dot" Peniston lost a courageous battle to a recent illness. She was 83.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Charles R. "Bud" Peniston.
Dot was born in Philadelphia and raised in West Oak Lane section of the city. She was the daughter of the late John C. and Julia (Martin) Heald. She was a graduate of Germantown High School.
Dot was a bookkeeper at a bank and held other retail positions throughout her life.
Her passion was singing in the Abington Choral Choir for many years. Her voice was so beautiful that both her sons insisted she be the featured singer at each of their weddings. She also enjoyed her time with the Crooked Billet Women's Club and her Bible Study Group.
In addition to her husband, Dot is survived by her sister, Marie Fulginiti, her daughter, Susanne Travis (the late Charles), and sons, Charles "Chuck" Jr. and wife, Donna, and John "Jack" and wife, Carol. She will also be missed by her seven grandchildren, Chuckie, Kristi, Lindsey, Shealene, Jimmy, Sean and Dylan, a great granddaughter, Scarlett, and by many loving nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert "Bob."
Dot loved to travel with her husband and friends. They went on many cruises together, trips abroad, and loved to explore bed and breakfast locations.
Dot's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Catholic Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929, where the family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in Hatboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to - Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 5, 2020