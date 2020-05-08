|
Dorothy Ide of Warrington passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the age of 97.
Born in Lehman, Pa., she was a daughter of the late John and Evelyn Ide.
Dorothy was a graduate of the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, entering as the last class Cadet Class in preparation of World War II. After graduation she continued as a nurse with Methodist Hospital before moving to Jeans Hospital, where she retired as a Nursing Supervisor.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family and solving puzzles. She also was an active member of her church playing the organ at the Free Methodist Church in Willow Grove before becoming a member of Davisville Church.
She is survived by her brothers, Gerry, Coral (Mavis) and Ren Ide (Roberta), and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, John E. Ide, and her sister, Hazel "Betty" Ide.
A private viewing and funeral service will be held because of the current restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to Davisville Church, 325 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966, or to Powerback Rehabilitation, 3485 Davisville Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040.
