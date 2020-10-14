Dorothy Kapps-Slack, "Dotty", passed away peacefully at her home in Souderton on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, after a long, tenacious struggle with cancer. Dotty was 68. She was surrounded by her adoring husband, Keith, her sons, her daughter, and her large extended family.Dotty was preceded in death by her former husband, John P. Kapps, her parents, Albert J. Becker, Sr. and Vivian J. (Hart) Becker, and sister, Cathy John Mallon.She is survived by her loving husband, Keith, children, Karl Kapps, Jessica Lezoche, Mark Kapps, Brian Slack, and Heather Kline (Tom), mother in-law, Marie Slack, and five grandchildren, Elliot, Glory, Oliver, Sage, and Arden. Dotty is also survived by sister, Jane and Leo Couchara, their four children, ten grandchildren and one great grandchild, sister, Linda and John Fazio, their four children and eight grandchildren, sister, Susan and Donald Reape, their four children and six grandchildren, brother, Albert and Ro Becker, their two children and five grandchildren, sister, Mimi and Tom Winkler, their three children and six grandchildren, sister, Bobbi and Tom McGlynn, their seven children and six grandchildren, brother-in-law, Tim Mallon and his two children. Dotty is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews, who always called her "Great Aunt Dot".To all of her survivors, Dotty says "I Love You".Dotty was a graduate of Bishop Kendrick High School.Dotty and her predeceased husband, John Kapps, founded Letterco Inc. 41 years ago. The Company continues to be a successful family business.In recent years, Dotty and Keith traveled the great U.S.A. in their RV. She loved camping and seeing the wondrous sights our country has to offer.Dotty was an avid gardener. Her beautiful yard was a testament to her passion for a sustainable bounty of fruits, vegetables and flowers. She loved to bake and cook.Dotty adored her grandchildren and always came up with special games and ideas for all of them to get together. She wished her arms were long enough to embrace them all with one big hug.One of Dotty's joys was to keep family traditions alive. Each Good Friday for the past 45 years was cherished as a Polish tradition of making homemade pierogies; with all hands (big and small) taking part. In more recent years, Dotty and Keith hosted the summer family reunion at their lovely home.Friends and family are invited to attend Dorothy's memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Souderton Brethren in Christ Church, 494 Cherry Road, Souderton, Pa., where the visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Please remember to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines due to Covid-19.In lieu of flowers, Dotty requested any contributions be made to Pennridge FISH Food Pantry, 800 W. Chestnut St., Perkasie, PA 18944.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.Scanlin Funeral Home,Chalfont