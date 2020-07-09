1/
Dorothy L. Lenhart
Dorothy L. Lenhart of Hatboro, Pa. passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. She was 89.

She was born in Pittsburgh on July 22, 1930 to the late Walter and Amanda (Bolan) Blaken.

Dorothy was the loving wife to the late Earl Lenhart, the loving mother of Wayne Lenhart (Judy) of Quakertown, Gerald Lenhart (Deb), and Linda News (William) of Warwick, and the loving grandmother of John (Nutasha), Amanda (Josh), and Kate Lyn (James).

I have been blessed to call this lady MOM for the past 50 years. I hope I can be half the person she was. She was so loving, caring, and helpful. This lady was always there for me. She lived her life the way that she wanted. Fought her battle the way she wanted. She was a tough person. Mowing her own lawn, cleaning gutters, shoveling snow, climbing ladders til the age of 80. I hope to be able to carry on like she had.

Today she passed through the Pearly gates of heaven. I am both thankful and grateful that I had the opportunity to spend her last weeks with her, telling stories, laughing, smiling, and spoiling her with whatever she asked. MOM, I LOVE YOU AND YOU WILL ALWAYS BE WITH ME. THANK YOU FOR MAKING ME THE PERSON I AM TODAY. REST IN PEACE!

Friends and family are invited to Dorothy's interment at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
