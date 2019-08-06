|
Dorothy L. Poole, of Doylestown, formerly of the Chicago area, London, England, Stamford, CT and Richmond, VA, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Doylestown Hospital. She was 88 and wife of Charles J. Poole.
Born in Newark, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Gosta and Louise Grimm Sandemar.
Dorothy volunteered at Doylestown Hospital and both Hand Workshop and Retreat Hospital while in Richmond, Virginia. She was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
Poetry was very important to Dorothy. She was a reader of poetry and a published writer of poetry. She enjoyed needlepoint and knitting as well as landscape gardening. Dorothy also enjoyed travel, having visited many cities, especially in Europe and the US.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Maureen Hamilton (Roger), of Tennessee, Kevin Poole (Lisa), of California, Colleen Poole, of Pottstown and her grandchildren: Dallon, Audrey and Julie. Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Brian Poole.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 East State Street, Doylestown, where the family will greet guests from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to any mental health organization or amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, 120 Wall Street, 13th Floor, New York, NY 10005-3908, www.amfar.org.
