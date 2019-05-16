Home

Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Church and Shrine
321 West Butler Ave
Chalfont, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Church and Shrine
321 West Butler Ave
Chalfont, PA
View Map
Dorothy M. (Lambert) Gillespie passed away on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019 at Phoebe HC with her family by her side. She was 95.

Dorothy was the former wife of the late Thomas J. Gillespie Sr.; the devoted mother of Thomas J. Gillespie Jr. (Patricia), William J. Gillespie Sr. (Triona), and Barbara Moyer (late Richard); the beloved grandmother of 12, Tom, Bernie, Michael, Becky, Laura, Bill, Pete, Marie, Erica, Jim, Kathleen, and Patrick; and great grandmother of nine, Joey, Brandon, Logan, Arianna, Nicholas, Sophia, Graham, Samuel, and Annabelle.

Family and friends are invited for a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at St. Jude Church and Shrine, 321 West Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914, immediately followed by a Memorial Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, 108 S. Main St., Richlandtown, PA 18955, would be appreciated.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, Quakertown

www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 16, 2019
