Dorothy M. (Lambert) Gillespie passed away on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019 at Phoebe HC with her family by her side. She was 95.
Dorothy was the former wife of the late Thomas J. Gillespie Sr.; the devoted mother of Thomas J. Gillespie Jr. (Patricia), William J. Gillespie Sr. (Triona), and Barbara Moyer (late Richard); the beloved grandmother of 12, Tom, Bernie, Michael, Becky, Laura, Bill, Pete, Marie, Erica, Jim, Kathleen, and Patrick; and great grandmother of nine, Joey, Brandon, Logan, Arianna, Nicholas, Sophia, Graham, Samuel, and Annabelle.
Family and friends are invited for a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at St. Jude Church and Shrine, 321 West Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914, immediately followed by a Memorial Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, 108 S. Main St., Richlandtown, PA 18955, would be appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 16, 2019