Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Masters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Masters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Masters Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Masters, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019 at Pine Run Retirement Community.

Dorothy was born on July 11, 1928 to Henry and Gertrude Hartzell. She grew up in the Scranton, Pa. area, where she met the love of her life, Glenn Masters. They married and had two children, Jane Fry (Robert) of Lambertville, N.J. and Glenn Masters (Mary) of Revere, Pa. Dot and Glenn settled in Buckingham, Pa.

Both were life members of Midway Fire Company in Lahaska, Pa. Dot was also a life time member of Lahaska United Methodist Church.

Besides her children, she is survived by her grandchildren, Christine Laguardia & Alan Masters, and her great-grandchildren, Morgan, Henry, Ara, Ailah & Aldon.

Family and friends are invited to Dot's Memorial Service, Saturday, Dec. 7 at Lahaska United Methodist Church, at 11 .am. Interment private.

To share your fondest memories of Dot, please visit the website below.

Leaver/Cable of Buckingham

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -