Dorothy "Dot" Masters, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019 at Pine Run Retirement Community.
Dorothy was born on July 11, 1928 to Henry and Gertrude Hartzell. She grew up in the Scranton, Pa. area, where she met the love of her life, Glenn Masters. They married and had two children, Jane Fry (Robert) of Lambertville, N.J. and Glenn Masters (Mary) of Revere, Pa. Dot and Glenn settled in Buckingham, Pa.
Both were life members of Midway Fire Company in Lahaska, Pa. Dot was also a life time member of Lahaska United Methodist Church.
Besides her children, she is survived by her grandchildren, Christine Laguardia & Alan Masters, and her great-grandchildren, Morgan, Henry, Ara, Ailah & Aldon.
Family and friends are invited to Dot's Memorial Service, Saturday, Dec. 7 at Lahaska United Methodist Church, at 11 .am. Interment private.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 3, 2019