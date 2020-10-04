1/1
Dorothy Merkel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. (Burgner) Merkel of Doylestown, Pa., formerly of Warminster, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Wesley Enhanced Living, Doylestown. She was 99.

Dorothy "Dottie" was the loving and devoted wife of the late Roy T. Merkel, who passed away in 1998.

Born in Sinking Spring, Pa., near Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Eva Burgner. She graduated as Valedictorian from Sinking Spring High School in 1939, and was a homemaker her entire life. She and her husband enjoyed 57 years of marriage.

Throughout their marriage, Roy's career took the family to Little Silver, N.J., Rome, N.Y., and eventually to Warminster in 1957, where Dorothy remained for 60 years. In 2017 she relocated to Wesley Enhanced Living in Doylestown.

She was preceded in death by four sisters, Kathryn, Eva, Marguerite, and Madelyn, her brother, Thomas, and her daughter, Holly A. Miller (George III).

Dorothy is survived by two children, Thomas B. Merkel (Joan) of Carversville, Pa. and Ellen M. Polin (Mark) of Central City, Somerset County, Pa., five grandchildren, Bonnie Miller, George Miller IV, Timothy Polin, Zachary Polin, and Kathryn Polin Dozzi, and two great grandchildren, George Miller V and Molly Miller.

Dorothy was laid to rest in Sinking Spring Cemetery on Sept. 16th with the Reverend Moore of St. John's Lutheran Church officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved