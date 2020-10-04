Dorothy Merkel

Dorothy M. (Burgner) Merkel of Doylestown, Pa., formerly of Warminster, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Wesley Enhanced Living, Doylestown. She was 99.



Dorothy "Dottie" was the loving and devoted wife of the late Roy T. Merkel, who passed away in 1998.



Born in Sinking Spring, Pa., near Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Eva Burgner. She graduated as Valedictorian from Sinking Spring High School in 1939, and was a homemaker her entire life. She and her husband enjoyed 57 years of marriage.



Throughout their marriage, Roy's career took the family to Little Silver, N.J., Rome, N.Y., and eventually to Warminster in 1957, where Dorothy remained for 60 years. In 2017 she relocated to Wesley Enhanced Living in Doylestown.



She was preceded in death by four sisters, Kathryn, Eva, Marguerite, and Madelyn, her brother, Thomas, and her daughter, Holly A. Miller (George III).



Dorothy is survived by two children, Thomas B. Merkel (Joan) of Carversville, Pa. and Ellen M. Polin (Mark) of Central City, Somerset County, Pa., five grandchildren, Bonnie Miller, George Miller IV, Timothy Polin, Zachary Polin, and Kathryn Polin Dozzi, and two great grandchildren, George Miller V and Molly Miller.



Dorothy was laid to rest in Sinking Spring Cemetery on Sept. 16th with the Reverend Moore of St. John's Lutheran Church officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store