Dorothy Pasquale McConnell Noris of Mooresville, N.C. passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. She was 85.



She was the daughter of the late Dominic and Clelia Pasquale of Perkasie, and is survived by her husband, Gene, four children, and her sister, Carolyn Lichtfuss of Telford.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, and by her brother, Capt. Thomas Pasquale.



