Dorothy Petrun

Dorothy (Kurdziel) Petrun of Warminster, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. She was 95.She was born Jan. 23, 1925 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Carrie (Tucker) and Joseph Kurdziel, and was the beloved wife of the late Paul Petrun Sr.Dorothy is remembered for her deep love of family, sense of humor, and caring nature. She had a joy for life that could brighten any room, and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.She is survived by her children: Dorothy Kirkpatrick (James), Paul (Diane) and Craig (Diane); grandchildren, Elizabeth, Erik, and Emily; great- grandchildren, Logan, Audrey and Emma; and her sister, Joan Bilodeau (David).She was preceded in death by her brother, Francis Kurdziel (Ollie).Dorothy's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at St. John Bosco Church, 235 East County Line Road, Warminster, Pa., where Mass will follow. Dorothy will be laid to rest in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Warrington Township, immediately following.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be sent to the Jefferson Health Warminster Hospice, 225 Newtown Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.Family and friends may offer condolences at the funeral home's web site below.James J. McGhee Funeral Home,Southampton