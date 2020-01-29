|
|
Dorothy (Lewandowski) Labb passed away quietly at her home on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
She was the beloved wife for 66 years to the late Leo Labb; the devoted mother of Diane, Tom (Lynn), Marion (Gary Van der meer), Lisa, and John (Jennifer); and the caring grandmother of Carly, the late Tommy, Sam and Cooper.
Dorothy was born in South Philly in 1927 and married her childhood sweetheart, Leo, in 1950. For the rest of her life she dedicated her love to her husband, children, family and friends. She was devoted in her Catholic faith and was prideful of her Polish heritage.
She worked at Prudential for 25 years. After retiring she continued to dedicate her time and love to her family, which was seen through her works.
Relatives and friends are invited to Dorothy's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's name to honor her late husband, Leo, to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 29, 2020