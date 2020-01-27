|
Dot McPhillips of Germantown, Tenn. died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Dot was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 15, 1933 to the late Edward and Stella Shechter. She grew up in the West Oak Lane neighborhood and graduated as a top student from Germantown High School in Philadelphia in December 1951.
In 1952 Dot married James J. "Bud" McPhillips Jr., the boy who lived down the back drive. They later moved to Warminster, Pa., where they raised their family. Dot and Bud were married 48 years before Bud passed in 2000.
Dot moved from Warminster to Germantown, Tenn. in 2014. She embraced her new life as a resident of The Village at Germantown, where she made deep and lasting friendships. She became a member of Germantown United Methodist Church and was an active member of the Lamplighters.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a woman ahead of her time, who was the driving force for her family, supporting everyone's efforts while working and raising her children. Her professional career spanned many years where she excelled as an executive secretary and administrator. She instilled lifelong values in her family that enabled them to pursue their dreams and passions.
Dot was an avid reader, a terrific cook, a superb bowler, loved playing pinochle and bridge, had a keen interest in politics, and was a community volunteer. She loved to travel, especially to the Jersey Shore and Alabama Gulf Coast.
Dot passionately loved her family, and they loved her equally. She will be sorely missed by all.
She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Phillips (Wade) and Carol Roberts (Craig); a son, James McPhillips (Jaime); grandchildren, Emily Yokley (Matt), Megan Roberts, Wade J. Phillips, Paige Phillips, and Madison McPhillips; and a great grandson, Aiden James Roberts.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, with a gathering of friends beginning at 10 a.m., at The Village at Germantown.
The family asks that in respect to The Village, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Binghampton Christian Academy, bcamemphis.org, P.O. Box 11109, Memphis, TN 38111.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 27, 2020