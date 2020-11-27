Douglas Forrest Cannon
Douglas F. Cannon, 89, of New Hope, Pennsylvania passed peacefully at home on November 24, 2020.
Beloved husband and soulmate of Hellen Ison Cannon. Loving father of Douglas Forrest Whipple and Bradley Jay Cannon and caring father-in-law of Patricia Elizabeth Cannon. Adoring grandfather of Elizabeth Kate and Holly Anne Cannon. Dear brother of the late Jean Rogge Maris. Proud Uncle of Rick and David Rogge.
Doug enjoyed time with his family, golf, tennis, sports cars, watching sporting events and reading. He also loved to make everyone laugh and smile with his quick wit. He cherished every moment with his family and his 57-year marriage with Hellen, the one and only love of his life. Doug had many beloved pets, most of them dachshunds who lived long lives. His family is comforted by the Faith that he be watching over us each and every day.
A U.S. Navy veteran who served on the flight deck of the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CVB 42) amidst the Cold War from 1951-54, Doug loved his country and cared deeply about preserving its freedoms. After a successful career with Johnson & Johnson, in 1984 he founded a medical supplies company, Mallard Medical Ltd., a Pennsylvania corporation that has since engaged in sales, distribution, importing and manufacturing. He led the company through substantial growth throughout his tenure. Doug was a two-time cancer survivor.
Due to the CV-19 pandemic, Doug's funeral services will be private.
Donations in Doug's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.donate3.cancer.org
.
Life Celebration services are entrusted to Leaver-Cable Funeral Home of Buckingham.