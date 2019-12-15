|
Douglas Harry Beck, of Richland Twp., Pa., was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his home. He was at peace and surrounded with love and his family. He was 64.
He was the husband of the late Janet L. (Szczybek) Beck who died Feb. 27, 2007.
Born in Doylestown, Pa., he was the son of the late Dennis O. Beck and the late Joan Elaine (Lawrence) Beck Smith.
A carpenter and construction framer, Doug first worked for Denny Ward Construction, Chalfont, Pa., for 15 years. Later, he was employed by Larry Runske Construction. In 2007, he went to work for Bob Ciafel and, most recently, for Steve Everett Construction.
A passionate outdoorsman, Doug was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Alburtis and Hereford Rod & Gun Clubs, and he, along with his best friend Larry Runske, built their own cabin in Pulaski, N.Y. He also spent a lot of time at the cabin with his close friend, Bob Ciafel, fishing and talking around the camp fire. He also was a baseball and football enthusiast. Most of all, his greatest joy was in spending time with his grandchildren and attending their events.
He is survived by five children, Donna F. Weller and her husband Charles, of Gilbertsville, Pa., John C. Hager and his fiancée Idalia Fontanez, of Coopersburg, Pa., Jennifer L. Hager, of Roxborough, Pa., Kristi M. Simmon and her husband Michael, of Macungie, Pa., and Ryan P. Hager, of Barto, Pa.; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Brian J. Beck and his wife Sandi, of Bethlehem, Pa., and Edward B. Beck and his wife Karen, of Doylestown, Pa.; and a sister, Tammy Lee (Beck) Wilson and her fiance Nick L. Cals, of Quakertown, Pa. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Anne (Beck) Bartlett.
His Funeral Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa., where family and friends may call from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alburtis Rod & Gun Club, 3818 Gun Club Road, Alburtis, PA 18011.
