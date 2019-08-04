|
|
Douglas S. MacMillan of Buckingham passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 14, 2019, with his family by his side. He was 78.
Doug was born on the Fourth of July, 1941 in Englewood, N.J. to the late Elizabeth (Smith) and Douglas C. MacMillan. He grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Colby College with a B.A. in Government in 1963. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent three years in military intelligence in the Dominican Republic; he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal.
After honorable discharge, he began a lifelong career in education. He obtained a M.A. in Education from Jersey City State College and graduate coursework in administration at Rutgers. He taught at The Rectory School in Pomfret, Conn., where he coached ice hockey and led the team to state championships. He was Dean of Students and Head of the Middle School at Staten Island Academy and The Browning School in New York City. Doug later served as principal for several schools in New Jersey.
Fifty years ago, Doug met the love of his life, Jana (Robillard) and they wed in August 1972. They lived in Staten Island and Scotch Plains, N.J. before settling down in Buckingham, where they raised their children, Kate and Andrew. Doug was an incredibly supportive husband, nurturing father, and loyal friend with a dry wit and warm smile. He was an active member of his parish and community. He served on the board of directors for the American Red Cross, Bucks County Branch. He supported his children and community youth as a leader for the Cub Scouts and YMCA adventure princesses. He was a CCD teacher, soccer coach, and referee for over a decade. He was proud of his Scottish heritage and visited Scotland several times, visiting family and playing golf, sporting the MacMillan tartan.
Those who have gone before Doug include his parents; parents-in-law, John and Dorothy Robillard; his sister-in-law, Charlotte Bottis; and, more recently, his brothers-in-law, Jack Robillard and Frank Bottis.
Doug will be missed every day by his beloved wife, Jana; his son, Andrew; his daughter, Dr. Kathryn Dee Lizcano MacMillan and her husband, Dr. Raphael Lizcano; and his precious grandsons, Gabriel, Daniel, and Samuel. He is also survived by his brother, John and his wife Roberta; nieces, Valerie and Joan, their spouses and children; and his sister-in-law, Pamela Crawford Robillard.
The family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Rd., Buckingham, PA 18902, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. A committal service with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in his honor to charities listed with his obituary at www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 4, 2019